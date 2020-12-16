AVILLA — Monte E. Fischer, 68, of Sioux City, Iowa, formerly of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.
He was born on Nov. 23, 1952, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Dale and Agatha "Johnny" (Truelove) Fischer.
Monte worked as a diesel mechanic and welder, as well as owning his gun shop, where he made custom guns. He was a Master Gunsmith and dealer.
Monte was also an ordained minister.
In December 1971, Monte married Eva Clark, and to this union, Lee Thomas Christopher was born.
Monte was an avid outdoorsman, a devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He had many passions in life; however, his greatest passion was for his fellow human being. Monte was quick-witted and a humorous story-teller.
Monte is survived by his son, Lee Fishcher (Carol Fickett); granddaughter, Kristen McDonald Fischer; great-grandchildren; brothers, Carl (Susan) Fischer, Gene (Diane) Fischer and Edward Fischer; and sister, Janice (Michael) Smith; as well as several nieces and nephews; along with those whom adopted him. He will be greatly missed by those who loved him.
Monte was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Lee Fischer; and a sister, Faye Ann Fischer.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, Dec.19, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Avilla.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla.
Those attending the visitation will be required to wear face masks covering their nose and mouth.
To leave a condolence, visit harperfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.