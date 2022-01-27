Jenna Nicole Zehr, 33, of Elkhart, Indiana, died at 4:48 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in South Bend.
Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, 1003 S. Main St., Middlebury.
Cloudy skies with a few snow showers later in the day. High 29F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%..
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 6F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: January 26, 2022 @ 11:44 pm
Jenna Nicole Zehr, 33, of Elkhart, Indiana, died at 4:48 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in South Bend.
Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, 1003 S. Main St., Middlebury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.