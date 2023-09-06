Kenneth Jones
COLUMBIA CITY — Kenneth E. Jones, 102, Whitley County’s oldest WWII veteran, died peacefully at 3:04 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Autumn Trace, Columbia City.
Born on Nov. 4, 1920, in Louisville, Kentucky, he was a son of the late Louis W. and Lilly M. (Sullivan) Jones. In 1926, the family moved to Whitley County, where he attended Thorncreek School.
Joining the U.S. Navy during WWII, he became a Motor Machinist Mate, First Class. He served in the Pacific Theatre. Following the U.S. victory over Japan, Ken was honorably discharged on Oct. 11, 1945.
Becoming a diesel engine mechanic, he worked for Mack Truck in Fort Wayne, then Decker Truck Service, and retired in 1979, from Fort Wayne Leasing, where he had 15 years of service. He continued to work in sales for General Motor Trucks in Fort Wayne, then Gene Reeg’s Motor Sales and CW Schrader Chrysler – Plymouth.
In 1975, he married Carolyn J. Kollman Craig. They always made their home Columbia City. Carolyn died on Dec. 10, 2013.
Becoming a lapidarist, he shaped stones, minerals, and gems that he would collect on visits to the Western states into jewelry that he would sell. He enjoyed fishing and strumming on the banjo. With a strong and clear voice, he liked to sing, especially the old hymns.
Surviving are his daughters, Donna M. (Edward) Davis and Constance L. Marshall, both of Phoenix, Arizona, and Sarah (Kim) E. Rider, of Columbia City; stepchildren, Sharon S. Bowman, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Mickey A. (Michael) Davis, of Roanoke, Owen (Kay) Craig Jr., and J. Mark (Linda) Craig, both of Columbia City; 15 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by sisters, Evelyn Gertrude and Dorothy Tinney; brothers, LeRoy Jones, Howard Jones and Louis A. Jones; and a granddaughter, Sue Lynn Bowman.
The funeral service is at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Burial with military honors will be at Nolt Cemetery.
Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at the funeral home.
Memorials in Ken’s honor may be made to Oak Grove Church of God.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
