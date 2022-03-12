Russell Lyon Jr., 91, of Huntertown, Indiana, died on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Arrangements by Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. High 18F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 16F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: March 12, 2022 @ 1:47 am
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.