Edward Moorhouse
ALBION — Edward Henry Moorhouse, 80, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.
He was born July 9, 1939, in Galesburg, Illinois, to John and Mildred (Cook) Moorhouse. After graduating from Jefferson High School in 1957, he married his true love and soulmate, Becky (Keister) Moorhouse, on Sept. 25, 1959.
Ed has been a lifetime member of the Albion community.
He became a Standard Oil/Amoco jobber early in his young adult life. He was an active businessman and public leader, who enjoyed educating and helping those around him.
Over the course of several years, he actively served as Albion’s fire chief, as well as president of the Town Council.
Soon after retiring as a jobber in 1989, he focused his attention on building 7th Street Mobile Home Park on the east side of Albion.
Ed was a loving husband and father to three children.
He leaves behind his two daughters, LeAnn Gray and Paula Rush; and son, Edward “Buzzy” (Tammy) Moorhouse.
Also surviving are his nine grandchildren, Zane Gray, Abby Liebing, Kirby Gray, Jeffery Rush, Haylea Polak, Brit Moorhouse, Mitchell Rush, Whitney Gray and Natalie Smolek; 12 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, John and Joe Moorhouse, of Albion.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Anita Peters and Katherine Merriman.
A celebration of life honoring Mr. Moorhouse was held on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, Albion.
Pastor Bo Smith from Seekers, of Auburn, officiated the service.
Contributions in Ed’s memory may be directed to the Albion Fire Department or Albion American Legion.
To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
Obituary Policy
•
The Albion New Era does not charge for death notices that include name, residence, age, date of death and funeral home. An extended obituary with photo is available for a charge.
Deadline for funeral homes to place obituaries is 9 a.m. Tuesday. The email address is obits@kpcmedia.com.
Submitted obituaries must contain the name and phone number of the funeral home.
For information, contact Carol Ernsberger at (260) 347-0400, ext. 1190.
