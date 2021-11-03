FREMONT — Linda Kane, 81, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness, with her family by her side on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at her home.
She was born in Peru, Indiana, on Nov. 15, 1939, the daughter of Robert and Jane (Bailey) Tillett.
Linda met Ronald “Ronnie” Gene Kane while working as a clerk for the Indiana State Police and on June 7, 1963, they were married.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother,
Linda was a member of Clear Lake Lutheran Church in Fremont, Indiana, the Order of Eastern Star, Angola, Indiana, and Tri Kappa Sorority.
She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.
Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Angela Kane, of Angola, Indiana; stepdaughter, Kris Kane, of Tuscan, Arizona; five grandchildren, Brooke (Adam) Sutton, of Auburn, Indiana, Spencer Kane, of Angola, Indiana, Rene Kane, of Angola, Indiana, Andrew (Amanda Snyder) Call, of Auburn, Indiana, and Stacey (Justin) Roberts, of Vail, Arizona; and four great-grandchildren, Willow Sutton, Rhett Call, Mackenzie Roberts and Riley Roberts. Also surviving is her sister, Vicki McIntire, of South Bend, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Ronald “Ronnie” Kane, on Oct. 30, 2016.
Linda will be interred at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Peru, Indiana, alongside her beloved husband.
Following Linda’s wishes there will be no services.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
