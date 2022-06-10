HICKSVILLE, Ohio — Vance H. Hook, 88, of Harlan, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Vance was born March 22, 1934, at his maternal grandfather’s home in Hicksville, Ohio, son of the late Ira K. and Elva L. (Hilbert) Hook.
He was a 1952 graduate of St. Joe High School, St. Joe, Indiana.
Vance proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1954 to 1957, first as an airplane mechanic, and then training pilots in flight simulators.
Vance married Lois Anne Tustison on June 9, 1954, and she preceded him in death on June 18, 2013.
He was a tool and die maker at Dana/Eaton Corporation in Auburn, Indiana, retiring in 1999, with 41 years of service.
Vance was a life-long member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Hicksville, Ohio.
He was a township trustee at Newville Township in Dekalb County, Indiana, for 36 years.
Vance’s hobbies included hunting, fishing and farming, but his passion was flying. He bought his first airplane at the age of 18. He earned his pilot’s license at the age of 19, and was a hobbyist pilot for more than 50 years. Vance was known to have a quick wit and intellect and could fix anything.
Surviving are five children, LuAnne (David) Dennis, of Fremont, Indiana, Shari (Jeff Armstrong) Hook, of Auburn, Indiana, Laura (Keith) Gerling, of Sugar Grove, Illinois, Amy (Carl) Dedina, of Odon, Indiana, and Daniel Hook, of Hicksville, Ohio; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lois Anne; three sisters; and one brother.
Visitation for Vance Hook will be held on Monday, June 13, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon, at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 N. Main St., Hicksville, where funeral services will begin at noon in the funeral home, with Celebrant Patricia Peter officiating.
Interment will follow in Scipio Cemetery, with Military Graveside Rites performed by Hicksville American Legion Post 223.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Butler American Legion, 118 N. Broadway St., Butler, IN 46721.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
