AUBURN — Vicki Lynn (Curtis) Knipstein made it to her eternal home on April 17, 2022, after a brief but difficult battle with cancer.
Even in her final days, Vicki was full of hope and her faith was strong. Vicki came to know Jesus at a young age and she chose to follow Him throughout her life. She shared her faith with others and was actively involved in her church over the years. Vicki had a smile that would light up a room and a hug that warmed every heart. Though we know she is now healed and with the Lord in heaven, she will be so dearly missed.
Vicki was born on Oct. 17, 1958, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and her parents are Jim and Verleen Curtis and Nancy and Roger Barnett, who have all preceded her in death. She graduated from South Side High School in 1976, and she worked at Lincoln Financial for many years. During that time, Vicki was married to Bill Shuherk and they had two children. On Nov. 29, 1991, Vicki married Chuck Knipstein, and God beautifully blended two families into one that day. In 1994, Vicki began doing child care in her home and touched countless lives in the nearly three decades she spent in the business of raising children. She was well loved and deeply respected by those families, and she found such joy in her work. Vicki always had a servant's heart and was a frequent volunteer in children's ministry at County Line Church of God and Lakewood Park Baptist Church in Auburn. Above all, Vicki loved spending quality time with her family, and her legacy will live on in each of her children and grandchildren.
Vicki will be remembered for her selfless and generous heart to serve and care for others. Her joy was contagious, and she demonstrated compassion and grace toward everyone she met. Vicki's dedication to her family was unmatched, and she was a gifted teacher who was passionate about bringing children up in the Lord and creating memories that would last a lifetime.
Vicki is survived by the following:
Her husband, Chuck Knipstein;
Her daughter and son-in-law, Samantha and Zane Bauer, and their cat Beta;
Her daughter and son-in-law, Amy and John Yoder, and their three children, Miles, 1, Avey, 5, and Jensen. 8;
Her daughter, Kristina Knipstein, and her four children, Rhyanna, 12, Syerra, 17, Jennessa, 19, and Aliyah, 20;
Her son and daughter-in-law, David and Ellen Shuherk and their three children, Colton, 10, Camden, 14, and Corbin,18);
Her son and daughter-in-law, Chaz and Michele Knipstein and their three children, Wesley, 11, Jadon, 13, and Jaylin, 14;
And her beloved siblings, Jim (Georgia) Curtis, Steven Curtis, Mindi (Rod) Hisson, Gary Curtis, Cindi Holley, Tim (Nia) Curtis, Lori Stiewig, Tammy (Steve) Leeuw, Rick (Sheila) Curtis, Scott Barnett, and Lisa (Undrae) Robinson.
Vicki was preceded in death by her four parents; her mothers-in-law, Daisy Knipstein and Barbara Davis; her fathers-in-law, Ed Knipstein and Bill Davis; her brother, Frank Van'es; her brothers-in-law, Eddie Knipstein and Woody Stiewig; and her sister-in-law, Sue Method.
Her Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday at County Line Church of God in Auburn, Indiana. Visitation will take place 2-5 p.m. in the auditorium, and the service will be held at 5 p.m. following visitation.
Memorial gifts can be given to the County Line Church of God.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.