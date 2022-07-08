ANGOLA — Carolyn May (Hooley) Rodman, 81, died on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Lakeland Rehab and Healthcare Center in Angola, Indiana.
She was born on Sept. 27, 1940, in Middlebury, Indiana, to Dan and Bessie (Miller) Hooley.
She was married 50 blessed years to Jerry Rodman.
Survivors in addition to her husband are two daughters, Janelle (Maynard) Miller, of Topeka, Indiana, and Jolyn Rodman, of Chicago, Illinois; three sons, Jeremy (Michele) Rodman, of Ellicott City, Maryland, James (Erin) Rodman, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Jason Rodman, of Angola, Indiana; eight grandchildren, Alex, Jordan, Jenna, Erika, Andrea, Shanna, Naomi and Natalie; and two brothers, Larry (Marilyn) Hooley, of Goshen, Indiana, and Randall Hooley, of Middlebury, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dan and Bessie (Miller) Hooley; five brothers, Harold, John, Richard, Robert and Maurice Hooley; and two sisters, Neva Graber and Marilyn Eicher.
Carolyn was an amazing grandmother, whose smile was contagious and passion for gardening and service to others was precious.
Professionally, she was a Registered Nurse where she provided care at Cameron Hospital and Lakeland Nursing Center.
She was a member of Plato Mennonite Church, LaGrange, and later attended Fairview Missionary Church.
Funeral services will be at noon, on Monday, July 11, 2022, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana, with Pastor Joel Greenwood officiating.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon, on Monday, July 11, 2022, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Lakeside Cemetery, Steuben County, Indiana, immediately following the service.
Memorial donations may be made in Carolyn’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Indiana Chapter, 6324 Constitution Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46804.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
