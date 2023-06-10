KENDALLVILLE — Bill Jay Ousley, age 83, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away quietly and went to be with his Lord on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at home while surrounded by his family.
Bill was born in McDowell, Kentucky, on Oct. 1, 1939, son of the late Jack and Mary (Fannin) Ousley. He moved to Kendallville, Indiana, in 1955, coming from Austin, Indiana.
On Jan. 17, 1959, he married the love of his life, Joanna Hunter, in Blue Moon, Kentucky.
Bill was a foundry man most all his working life.
Bill’s favorite thing in life was serving the Lord and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Joanna Ousley, of Kendallville; daughters, Diane Kiser, of Kendallville, Ronda and Jerry Ledford, of Kendallville and Bridget and Barry Kiser, of Angola; eight grandchildren, including David Jay (Thea) Jones, of Kendallville, Melissa Kiser, of Kendallville, Kevin Kiser, of Kendallville, Ashley (Robert) Kirkpatrick, of Kendallville, Josh (Melissa) Ledford, of Kendallville, Kris (Sky) Kiser, of Angola, Brandon Kiser, of Angola and Zak (Brooke) Kiser, of Angola; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Maryland Ousley, of Austin, Indiana; Danny and Sandy Ousley, of Union City, Michigan, and Eddie Bates, of Hicksville, Ohio; and sisters, Wanda Kale, of Coldwater, Michigan, and Patricia Ward, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Mary Ousley; granddaughter, Lisa Jones; and son-in-law, Bob Kiser.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 11, 2023, from 4-7 p.m., at Harbor of Love Baptist Church, near Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 12, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Harbor of Love.
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.