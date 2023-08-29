LAOTTO — Kenneth E. Malcolm, 81, of LaOtto, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born in Fort Wayne on May 1, 1942, son of the late Ralph and Bernice (Maloney) Malcolm.
He spent his formative years in Huntertown and graduated from Huntertown High School in 1960.
Kenneth spent his last 60 years as a proud resident of LaOtto, where he dedicated his life to farming, a career he truly loved and held dear for all those decades.
He was not only a respected figure in the community but was also a loving husband, having been married to his beloved wife, Jean Malcolm, since May 1, 1965. Kenneth's life was filled with hard work, commitment, and joy, particularly when watching his grandchildren compete in various activities. His love for his family and dedication to his work were unparalleled.
Kenneth is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jean Malcolm; his son, Sam (Jonell) Malcolm, their children, Maranda, Micah, Madilyn, Makenna, Malachi and Merek; his daughter, Julie (Ben) Kelham, their children, Cole, Olivia, Graham, Bailey, Kashen and Knox; his brothers, Richard (Ruth) Malcolm, David Malcolm and Raymond (Pat) Malcolm; his sisters, Mary (Jon) Smith, Theresa (Kent) Rivir and Barbara (Tim) Richardson; and a sister-in-law, Patti Malcolm.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Bernice Malcolm; and a brother, Joe Malcolm.
The family will receive family and friends at the Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco Chapel, on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, from 2-8 p.m.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco Chapel, with calling one hour prior.
Burial will take place at Huntertown Cemetery.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home has been entrusted with these arrangements.
