AUBURN — Constance C. “Connie” (Englert) Helmkamp, age 91, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Connie was born on Oct. 16, 1931, in Avilla, Indiana, to Herman and Helen (Carteaux) DePew.
She married her first husband, Harold Englert, on Nov. 14, 1949, in Garrett, Indiana. He preceded her in death on Aug. 15, 2002.
She married Richard Helmkamp on Dec. 27, 2003, in Avilla, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 9, 2021.
Connie worked as the cafeteria supervisor for the Garrett School System for 20 years, retiring in 1988. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn, where she was very active, especially in her younger years.
Connie enjoyed walking and being outside in nature.
Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Laura Englert, of Fort Wayne; daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Chris Fleck of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren and their spouses, Brandon and Nicole Ellert, Brittney Ellert, Lindsay Englert, Colin and Delaney Englert, Kurt and Sarah Englert and Connor and Kayla Fleck; one great-granddaughter, Maeve Englert; one sister, Josephine Flesch, of Decatur; many nieces; nephews; cousins; and other extended family members. Connie is also survived by four stepchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Harold Englert; her second husband, Dick Helmkamp; two brothers; and five sisters.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, from 3-6 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Additional visitation will be held one hour prior to the Funeral Mass on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at the church from 10-11 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Jan. 16, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th St., in Auburn, with Father Mark Enemali officiating.
Burial will take place at Auburn Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation of Indiana, 5800 Fairfield Avenue, Suite 110, Fort Wayne, IN 46807.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
