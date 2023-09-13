ALBION — Karen Sue Hite, 78, of rural Albion, Indiana, lovingly known as “Dear,” “Mom,” “Grandma,” and “GG,” passed away peacefully at her home at 7:32 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 9. 2023.
Born on Nov. 25, 1944, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Alfreida (Schmidt) West. She grew up in Fort Wayne, graduating from North Side High School in 1963.
On Aug. 28, 1963, she married Ken A. Hite. They made their first home in Fort Wayne, moving to rural Albion in 1970. Celebrating 60 years of marriage recently, the couple raised two children.
Being born near Thanksgiving, she adopted it as “her” holiday. She loved being surrounded by her family and enjoyed a big meal. Karen’s favorite saying was, “A woman’s work is never done.” She said it jokingly but lived it seriously, as she never sat down. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, gardening, playing cards and garage sale-ing. She loved to laugh and was a devoted friend. Karen will be dearly missed by all who knew her, for to know her was to love her.
She leaves behind her beloved husband, Ken; two children, Keith (Jenny) Hite, of New Carlisle and Kristy S. (Kirk) Fulk, of Avilla; grandchildren, Cassandra Hite, Anastasia Hite, Jaden Vervynckt, Lilly Hite, Taylor (Carol) Fulk, Rachel (Austin) Brown, Lauren (Erik) Tom; great-grandchildren, Calvin and Mara Brown, Rosalie and Lukas Tom and Eliza and Emery Fulk; brothers, Tom (Linda) West and Jimmy West; and a sister, Cheryl Winterwest.
The funeral service is at noon on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Burial will be at Merriam Christian Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials in Karen’s honor may be made to Stillwater Hospice, Fort Wayne.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
