Raymond Thomas Brown, age 83, of Corunna, Indiana, died on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn, Indiana.
Private burial will take place later at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be sent directly to Parkview Hospice,1900 Carew St., Suite 6, Fort Wayne, IN 46805.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
