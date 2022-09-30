WOLCOTTVILLE — The Rev. Carldean Merrifield Sr., 98, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Orchard Pointe Health Campus in Kendallville, Indiana.
He was born on Feb. 24, 1924, in LaGrange, Indiana, to Sidney S. and Iva E. (Choler) Merrifield.
Carldean graduated from Wolcottville High School in April 1942. He was Class President in his freshmen, sophomore and junior years, and Vice-President his senior year.
Not long after he graduated, Carldean served almost three years in the U.S. Navy, during WWII, in the Naval Armed Guard on commercial ships. His service time was from Feb. 13, 1943 to March 19, 1946. He served on the Fred C. Ainsworth, a new troop transport out of the Pascagoula, Mississippi, shipyards for 15 months. Also, the Cape Ann, a cargo supply ship, for 15 months. He was Gunners Mate 3rd class on the first ship, and Gunner’s Mate 2nd class on the second ship and Petty Officer in charge of the gun crew.
He attended a four-year School of Agriculture at Topeka and LaGrange high schools after WWII, under the Veterans Bill of Rights.
He was a farmer for 22 years after the war. One year with his father, two years on the Emil Burgi farm, and 19 years on the Ray Shanower farms (410 acres).
After farming for 22 years, he became Postmaster of the Wolcottville post office for 25 years, serving from Oct. 4, 1963 to Dec. 3, 1988.
Carldean had a calling to go to a “Course of Study School” for the ministry at Garrett Evangelical Seminary in Evanston, Illinois, for eight years (2 to 4 week summer classes). This led him into the ministry. He was Pastor of the LaGrange Parish of the United Methodist Church, serving the Mongo, East Springfield and Plato churches for 20 years. This was the last three-point charge in the Northern Indiana Conference. Carldean then went on to serve Solomon Creek UMC in Syracuse, from June 1993 to June 2013.
Over his lifetime in LaGrange County, he served on numerous boards. He was a member of the LaGrange Selective Service Board for 20 years, served as a Director on the LaGrange County Agricultural Stabilization Conservation Service for eight years, was a member of Gideons International for 10 years, serving as Gideon Jail Chaplain in the LaGrange County Jail, during that time. He was a member of the LaGrange County Hospital Board of Trustees for 11 years, serving as Chairman of the Board for two terms. He was a member of LaGrange County Aged and Aging Council for four years, and he served on the LaGrange United Way as a board of director for many years.
Carldean believed in giving in many ways. He contributed more than 11 gallons of blood to the American Red Cross Blood Bank. He was honored as the LaGrange County Citizen of the Year in 1972, and received the “Bread and Basin Award” from the Northern Indiana Conference on the UMC, “for your witness in making a difference”, in the Northern Indiana Conference. The award was given in 1994, for past service over and beyond the normal and expected, as was stated.
On Nov. 3, 1946, he married Patsy L. Minnick in Wolcottville. She survives him in Kendallville.
Other survivors include his four daughters, Linda (Jerry) Barker, of South Milford, Barbara Julian, of Angola, Jacki (Jack) Pearson, of Shipshewana and Diane Merrifield, of LaGrange; two sons, Carldean Jr., (Judy) Merrifield, of Wolcottville and David (Mary) Merrifield, of LaGrange; 19 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and 8 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Duane and Jean L. Merrifield; a son-in-law, Gene Julian; and a granddaughter, Cindy Barker.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Woodruff Grove United Methodist Church, 4860 S. C.R. 450E, Wolcottville, Indiana.
There will be one hour of viewing prior to the funeral service.
The Revs. James Bartlett and James Taylor will officiate the services and burial with Military Rites will take place at Greenwood Cemetery, LaGrange, Indiana.
A visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at the church, from 2-7 p.m.
Memorials may be contributed in Carldean’s memory, to the Gideons or Woodruff Grove United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, Indiana.
