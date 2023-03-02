AUBURN — Michael Charles Haggarty, 88, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at StoryPoint in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on Sept. 20, 1934, in Auburn, Indiana, to John D. and Marion (Borst) Haggarty.
Mike was a 1952 graduate of Auburn High School and four years later graduated from Indiana University in 1956, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business. While at IU, he became a member of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity.
A few months after graduation, Mike married Anne Korsmeyer on June 9, 1956.
Mike started working at Auburn State Bank in 1956. He served in the United States Army Finance Corp from Jan. 2, 1957, to Dec. 15, 1958, and returned to the Auburn State Bank. He was president of bank from 1964 until 1999. He then served as president of Citizens State Bank in Waterloo.
He was a member and past president of the Auburn Lions Club and was a member of Auburn Elks Lodge.
Mike served on several boards in the local area including, DeKalb Memorial Hospital, DeKalb Health Foundation, Willennar Foundation, United Fund, Auburn Chamber of Commerce, YMCA Board, YMCA Foundation, Auburn State Bank, Citizens State Bank of Waterloo, Fort Wayne National Bank, Auburn Lions and DeKalb County Cancer Board.
Surviving are his wife, Anne Haggarty, of Fort Wayne; two sons, John D. Haggarty II and his wife, Mary Ann (Briscoe) Haggarty, of Auburn and Thomas M. Haggarty, of Fort Wayne; three grandchildren, Kristin A. (Haggarty) Turner and her husband, Thomas E. Turner, of Zionsville, Jonathan B. Haggarty and his wife, Katie (Lovins) Haggarty, of Westfield and Mikayla Haggarty, of Fort Wayne; four great-grandchildren, Charlotte R. Turner and Ellie A. Turner, of Zionsville and Grace E. Haggarty and Henry B. Haggarty, of Westfield; and a sister, Betty (Haggarty) Spurrier, of Springfield, Illinois.
There will be no visitation or funeral service. There will be a private family service at a later date.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorials may be directed to Elkhart Public Library Foundation or Adoration Hospice.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
