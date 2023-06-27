LAOTTO — Richard Ray “Rich” Beachy, 71, of LaOtto, Indiana, passed away at his home on Sunday, June 25, 2023.
Rich was born on June 7, 1952, in LaGrange, Indiana, to Harvey and Marie (Miller) Beachy.
He married Deborah Soest on June 10, 1978, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Rich was a carpenter and truly loved his career. He also enjoyed fishing, camping, and doing anything outside in nature. Rich dearly loved his family — especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Deborah Beachy, of LaOtto; son, Todd (Andrea) Beachy, of Avilla; daughter, Kelly (Joe) Knox, of New Haven; and grandchildren, Ayn Gibson, Ami Magner, Ethan Beachy and Kora Beachy. Also surviving are brothers, Vernon (Ada) Beachy, of Leo, Gene Beachy, of Radcliff, Kentucky, and Doyle (Terry) Beachy, of Goshen; and a brother-in-law, Lynn Myers, of Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Sara Myers.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla, with visitation from noon until time of services.
Pastor Mike Albaugh will officiate.
Burial will follow at Swan Cemetery, rural Avilla.
Contributions in Rich’s memory are to the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book at www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
