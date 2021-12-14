AVILLA — Malachi Edward Bridges, age 9 months, of Avilla, Indiana, died on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
He was born on Feb. 21, 2021, in Auburn, Indiana, to Jason E. Bridges and Caralie A. Puckett.
Malachi is survived by his mother, Caralie A. Puckett, of Avilla, Indiana; father, Jason E. Bridges, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; grandparents, Philip and Melanie Puckett Jr., of Avilla, Indiana, and Dan and Annette Taylor, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; sisters, Keyana Williams, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Kyrah Williams, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Alexis Mims, of Fishers, Indiana; uncles, Owen Puckett, of Avilla, Indiana, Fredrick and Jennifer Ramsey, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Caleb Little, of Dallas, Texas; aunt, Sydney Puckett, of Avilla, Indiana; niece, Kaliyah Williams; and nephew, Kabrin Williams, both of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, and from 10-11 a.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Destiny Family of Faith Church, 445 N. Riley St., Kendallville, Indiana.
Services will take place at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Destiny Family of Faith Church with Pastor Mike Albaugh officiating.
The family request that only adults attend the visitation and services.
Burial will follow at Wolf Lake Cemetery.
Memorials are to the family in c/o Caralie Puckett.
Arrangements entrusted to Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla, Indiana.
