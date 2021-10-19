LAGRANGE —Lydia W. Riehl, 82, of LaGrange, Indiana, died at 5 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at her residence.
She was born on June 22, 1939, in Yoder, Kansas, to Willie D. and Mary A. (Miller) Fry.
On Sept. 29, 1960, she married Elam S. Riehl, he died May 14, 1990.
Surviving are six sons, John (Marlene) Riehl, of Wolcottville, Willie (Melissa) Riehl, of LaGrange, Richard Riehl, of Pierceton, Samuel (Mary) Riehl, of LaGrange, LeRoy (Anna) Riehl, of LaGrange and Christian (Rachel) Riehl, of Sherwood, Michigan; six daughters, Rynona (Elva) Miller, of LaGrange, Marlene (Albert Jr.) Stutzman, of Goshen, Naomi Brandenberger, of Topeka, Carolyn (Nathan) Chupp, of LaGrange, Doris (Nathaniel) Miller, of LaGrange and Marilyn (Brian) Miller, of Ligonier; 60 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Wilma Hochstetler, of Concord, Arkansas, Katie Schwartz, of Shipshewana; two sisters-in-law, Lucy Fry, of Syracuse and Barbara (Stanley) Yoder, of Middlebury; and brother-in-law, Larry (Freda) Hochstetler, of New Paris.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; daughter, Mary Riehl; son-in-law, Homer Brandenberger; three brothers, Olen, Emery and Andy Fry; and sister, Doris Hochstetler.
Lydia was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Visitation will be all day on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at the Samuel Riehl residence, 0160 N. C.R. 600W, LaGrange.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the Marlin Beechy residence, 0190 N. C.R. 600W, LaGrange.
Services will be conducted by Bishop John Mishler and the home ministers.
Burial will be at Keightley Cemetery, Shipshewana.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.
