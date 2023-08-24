Thomas Laffey, 79 , of Hamilton, Indiana, died suddenly on July 29, 2023.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at Holy Family Episcopal Church, Angola.
The Rev. Tom Adamson will officiate.
Internment will be at the church's Memorial Garden.
Memorials may be made to Holy Family, where he served lovingly for many, many years.
