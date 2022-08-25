FORT WAYNE — Richard M. Hays, age 84, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
Richard was born Dec. 9, 1937, in Garrett, Indiana, to Hudson and Beatrice (Morris) Hays, and they preceded him in death.
He was a cost accountant, retiring in 2003.
Richard was an Army Korean War veteran and member of the American Legion.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Hud Hays and Bill Hays; and three sisters, Nancy Treesh, Jeanette Jacob and Josephine McWilliams.
A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Corunna Cemetery, S.R. 327 with the Rev. Shalimar Holderly officiating.
