BUTLER — Carolyn M. Strawn, 87, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at her home in Butler.
She was born on Aug. 26, 1934, in Butler, Indiana, to John T. and Florence (Beard) Lint.
Carolyn married Doyle L. Strawn on Nov. 26, 1955, in Phoenix, Arizona, and he passed away on Aug. 6, 2019.
She was a library assistant for DeKalb County Eastern School District for 28 years, retiring in 2012.
Carolyn enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are three children and their spouses, Sherry L. and Rex Fuller, of Butler, Dennis E. Strawn, of Peru and Denise A. and Bob Haywood, of Butler; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Darlene M. and Leroy Jackemeyer, of Auburn; and two brothers and a sister-in-law, Richard Lint, of Fort Wayne and Ralph and Nancy Lint, of Auburn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sister-in-law, Judy Lint.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
Burial will take place at Butler Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Eastside Area Community Foundation or DeKalb Humane Society.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
