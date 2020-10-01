LAGRANGE — Barbara E. Randall, 89, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital in LaGrange.
Barbara was born in LaGrange County, Indiana, on Jan. 8, 1931, to Clarence and Thelma (Coney) Dilts.
Barbara graduated from Wolcottville School in 1950.
On Jan. 19, 1963, she married Ben Randall in Kendallville, Indiana.
She was a member of LaGrange Baptist Church, American Legion Post #215 Auxiliary, VFW Auxiliary of Sturgis, Michigan, Moose Lodge of Sturgis, Michigan, and the former Eagles Lodge of LaGrange.
Surviving Barbara are her children, Garey (Jan) Bollinger, of Shipshewana, Indiana, Kathy (Dennis) Easterday, of Kendallville, Indiana, and Mark Randall, of LaGrange, Indiana; her stepsons, Ben (Trish) Randall, of Kendallville, Indiana, David Randall, of Three Rivers, Michigan, and Craig Randall, of Yuma, Arizona; 14 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben Randall on July 29, 2008; a son, Terry Bollinger, on Nov. 20, 2012; and her three brothers, Schuyler, Donald and Robert Dilts.
Funeral services will take place on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.
The Rev. Thurston Jones will officiate the services.
Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange.
Visitation will take place on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, from 2-5 p.m., at the funeral home.
In accordance with a statement by the LaGrange County Health Department, masks and social distancing are required at all times while at the visitation and funeral services.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
