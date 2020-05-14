KENDALLVILLE — Janice Lynn Marquand, age 81, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at her daughter’s home.
Mrs. Marquand was born in Peru, Indiana, on Jan. 17, 1939, the middle child of three girls, to Leonard E. and Ruth Grace (Brunson) Phillabaum.
She graduated from Peru High School and made every effort to attend her class reunions until her health prevented it.
At age 19, she met Thomas Elton Marquand and they were married on Nov. 23, 1957, in Peru. He preceded her in death just two weeks prior, on April 21, 2020.
After starting out in Kokomo, then making a home in Gas City, Indiana, the family moved to Kendallville for Tom’s job. While being a stay-at-home mom, Jan also worked as a bookkeeper in a tax office for several companies over the years.
Once the kids left home, Jan and Tom traveled, becoming snowbirds, first in Florida, and later in Las Vegas. Janice loved crossword puzzles and never met a game of solitaire she didn’t already know. Her quick wit and commentary was evident even in the last days of her life.
Survivors include her daughter, Michelle and Dr. Ron Sloan, of Kendallville; son, Matthew and Lisa Marquand, of Columbus, Ohio; six grandchildren, Amanda (Korey) Smith, of Lake Orion, Michigan, Abigail (Paul) Masters of Auburn, Dr. Christopher (Kathleen) Sloan, of Fort Wayne, Caleb (Sarah) Sloan, of Fort Wayne, Sophie Marquand, of Columbus, Ohio, and Noah Marquand, of West Lafayette; nine great-grandchildren; and sisters, Carol and Bill Manjak, of West Lafayette, Indiana, and Nancy and George McConnaughey, of San Ramon, California.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and two young sons, Thomas in 1960 and Michael in 1962.
A gathering of family and friends to celebrate both Tom and Jan’s life will take place later.
Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
