ROME CITY — Donna Belle Hefty, age 90, a lifelong resident of Rome City, Indiana, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
Mrs. Hefty was born in Rome City, Indiana, on Dec. 14, 1929, to Lloyd J. and Evelyn L. (Stiffner) Sturgis.
She graduated from Rome City High School in 1947, and attended International Business College in Fort Wayne.
She married Everett Hefty Jr., on Aug. 13, 1949, and he preceded her in death on May 29, 1997.
Donna was the bookkeeper for the family business, Hefty Lake Mart in Rome City, for 45 years.
She was a 50-year member of Noble Chapter #122, Order of Eastern Star and was Past Worthy Matron.
Survivors include her son, Michael and Cheryl Hefty, of Dallas Lake; two grandsons, Byron and Emily Hefty, of Rome City and Derek Hefty and his fiancé, Sydnee Anderson, of Rome City; Cathy Hefty, of Kendallville; sister-in-law, Marlene Sturgis, of Kendallville; one niece; and four nephews.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, John Sturgis (2010) and Ron Sturgis (2014).
A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Pastor Jerry Burghduff will officiate the service. There will be no visitation.
Share a memory or send a condolence online to hitefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
