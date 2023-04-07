ALBION — Paul D. Ellet, 89, of Albion, passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Miller’s at Oak Pointe in Columbia City.
He was born on Nov 26, 1933, in Wells County, Indiana, to Ervin “George” and Lucille (Draper) Ellet.
Paul graduated from Clear Creek High School and attended barber school in Indianapolis. He was a U.S. Army veteran.
Paul, along with his brother-in-law, Leon Stetler, barbered in Albion for many years. He later retired from Kraft Foods in Kendallville in 1995. He had many hobbies, including oil painting, fishing and deer hunting. Paul belonged to the Lions Club, including serving as president.
He married Marilyn Stetler on Jan 19, 1958. She preceded him in death on May 24, 2021.
Survivors include sons, Larry (Pam) Ellet of Albion, and Kevin (Yvonne) Ellet of Albion; daughter, Kathryn (Kent) Kneller of Larwill; nine grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Lindsay Ellet; brothers Ray and Walter Ellet; and sister, Ruth Henline Prough.
Funeral service will be noon on Monday at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Bret Frymier will officiate.
Visitation will also be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion.
Contributions in Paul’s memory may be directed to O.I. (Osteogenesis Imperfecta) Foundation for research into brittle bone disease. To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
