Dortha Irven
ALBION — Dortha V. Irven, 99, of Albion, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at North Ridge Village Nursing and Rehab Center in Albion.
She was born June 23, 1920, in Allen County, Indiana, to Frank P. and Bessie Fay (Ruppert) Cook. They are deceased.
Dortha was a 1939 graduate of Auburn High School.
She married Donald Leroy Irven on Nov. 22, 1941, in Auburn, and he passed away Sept. 1, 2008.
Dortha was a housewife and retired from Morrill Motors in Fort Wayne.
She attended the Asbury United Methodist Church in Albion.
Dortha loved traveling, sight-seeing and bluegrass festivals. She also enjoyed fishing and spending time on crafts.
Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Ruth Ann and Larry Palmer, of Albion, and Doris and Richard Leighty, of Churubusco; three grandchildren, Douglas Palmer, Jennifer Dodd, and Jeanie Leighty; and seven great-grandchildren, Bradley Palmer, Wesley Palmer, Wyatt Palmer, Alice Palmer, Michael Dodd, Anna Leighty and Alex Leighty.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant daughter, Pauline Irven; grandson, Matthew Palmer; and two brothers, Paul Cook and Carl Cook.
A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with Mark Cook officiating.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorials may be directed to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
To send condolences, visit www.feller andclark.com.
