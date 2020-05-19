SOUTH BEND — Edward Kurt Anderson, 90, of South Bend, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving wife and family.
The son of Swedish parents, Ed was born on Dec. 2, 1929, in St. Joseph, Michigan, to Kurt and A. Catherine (Peterson) Anderson.
He was a 1947 graduate of John Adams High School and a 1952 graduate of Purdue University, where he earned his Registered Pharmacy Degree.
He loved his country and served in the United States Army from 1952-1954, during the Korean War.
On June 21, 1952, he married Cara-Jean (“CJ”) Mattmiller, who preceded him in death in 1989. Together they had five children, Steve, Laura, Doug, David, and Lisa.
Ed owned Darnell Drugs from 1965-1980, and later worked at Osco Drug and K-Mart Pharmacy.
On July 11, 1992, he married Catherine “Kay” Klein, who survives.
Ed was a man who put his family before himself; a hard worker and ardent patriot who loved the flag and inspired all three of his sons to follow his footsteps to serve in the United States military. He was one who inquired earnestly about others and was generous to all.
Ed served as a member of the St. Joseph Pharmaceutical Association, where he was a former president and chairman of the board. He was a lifetime member of the Purdue Alumni Association.
Ed volunteered for Respite Care with Kay, and both were parishioners at Christ the King Catholic Church.
Throughout his lengthy career as a pharmacist, Ed truly enjoyed the relationships and lifelong friendships he developed with his customers. He never met a stranger and encountered someone he knew wherever he went. Above all, Ed was a kind, gentle, and selfless man. “Boy, and how.”
Ed greatly enjoyed the years spent with CJ and their children on Diamond Lake, where he served as president of the Yacht Club and coordinated the 4th of July fireworks shows.
He lovingly provided care for his mother for more than 20 years. He had a special relationship with his sister, Mary Ann, and her husband Roger, whom he affectionately called his “Lil’ Bro”. Some of Ed’s fondest memories were formed during numerous family reunions at their home in Maryland, where everyone enjoyed late night pool parties, dancing, and lobster dinners.
He also loved fishing trips to Canada with his sons, son-in-law, and grandsons. He was a fervent fan of Notre Dame football and Purdue University, a reliable partner in euchre and other card games, an avid supporter of his grandchildren’s activities, a persistent gift-giver, a trove of knowledge with an encyclopedic memory, and a poet who could recite every ditty, doggerel, ballad, and rhyme ever known.
Ed was blessed to spend the last 28 years with his “K.K.”, whom he simply adored. He cherished their getaways to Lake Michigan and frequent trips to Dairy Queen. He loved Kay’s family, who instantly became his own.
Ed is survived by his loving sister, Mary Ann (Roger) Jurgovan, of Silver Spring, Maryland; three sons, Steve Anderson, of Santa Rosa, California; Douglas (Jeanna) Anderson, of Angola, Indiana; David (Heidi) Anderson, of Baltimore, Maryland; and daughter, Lisa (Robert) Hammer, of South Bend, Indiana; stepdaughter, Christine (Steve) Witzke, of Warsaw, Indiana; stepson, Michael (Denise) Klein, of Indianapolis, Indiana; son-in-law, Charles Cramer, of Fort Worth, Texas; and three nephews, Jeff (Tammy) Jurgovan, of Lynchburg, Virginia, Jon (Keeley) Jurgovan, of Dallas, Texas, and Bill Jurgovan, of Potomac, Maryland.
He was preceded in death in 2013, by his loving daughter, Laura Cramer.
Also surviving are his 17 grandchildren, Stephanie (Nick) Butler, Leah (Shane) Kunkle, Amy (Andrew) Gallagher, Jessica and Ali Cramer, Austin and Alexa Anderson, Katelan (Zach) Grossman, Jenna (John Henry) Appel, Joshua Anderson, Sara and Robbie (Maria) Hammer, Chelsea Klein, Ally (Mark) Ackerman, and Matthew, Kendra, and Nicholas Rudkin. In addition, Ed is proudly survived by 10 great-grandchildren; and many great-nieces and nephews.
The family sincerely thanks all the wonderful hospice nurses that cared for Ed in his last days. Your generosity, patience, and kindness were true blessings. He will be greatly missed.
Due to COVID-19, a private visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Kaniewski Funeral Home.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Christ the King Catholic Church.
Burial with Military Services will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Ed’s name may be directed to Christ the King Catholic Church (https://christthekingonline.com/contribute-electronically/); or Center for Hospice Care (https://foundationforhospice.org/donate/).
To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.