ANGOLA — Mary M. Chrysler, 89, of Angola, Indiana, died on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at home, with family by her side.
She was born on Valentine’s Day 1933, in Geneva, New York, into a large Italian family. Her late father, Vincenzo Liberatore, immigrated from Abruzzo and her late mother, Mary (Damick) Liberatore, was a first generation Italian-American. Mary was the eighth of 12 children. Two of her sisters, Theresa Krafchik and Frances Rice, and two of her brothers, Vincent Liberatore and Donald Liberatore, survive her.
Mary married Mark R. Chrysler on Dec. 12, 1951, in Auburn, Indiana; they shared 49 devoted years before his passing on May 20, 2000. For many years, Mark and Mary operated the Chrysler Brothers farm, south of Angola, with brother, Jack Chrysler. Mary also worked for the Indiana Division of Family Services, retiring after 22 years.
Mary and Mark raised five children, Sharon Anderson, Denise Chrysler (Paul), Raymond Chrysler (Debbie), David Adamsons (Laura) and Chandra Nierman (Lee, now deceased). Mary is survived by two grandchildren Sara Dirks (Matthew) and Brooke Robbins; 13 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her dog, Romeo.
Her daughter, Sharon; and grandson, Christopher Gokee, preceded her in death.
Mary’s nephew, Steve Chrysler, and niece, Debbie Chrysler, provided her with company and endless errands over several years. Steve is also providing a wonderful home for Romeo.
Mary was a devout Catholic, graduating from 12 years of Catholic school.
She worshiped at St. Anthony Catholic Church of Padua, in Angola, for 71 years. She contributed greatly to the church community, serving as a greeter, member of the Altar & Rosary Society, member of St. Vincent DePaul Society, and a volunteer for the annual rummage sale. Sadly, COVID isolated her from her church community, and her “girlfriends” whom she had joined for breakfast every Sunday after early morning Mass.
Mary loved gardening, feeding birds, playing television at full blast, cooking rigatoni dinners for her large family, and entertaining children as an elf at Christmas.
While we will miss her greatly, we are grateful that she had a long life filled with love and family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., on Monday, March 7, 2022, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 700 W. Maumee St., Angola.
Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m., on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at H. E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 108 S. West St., Angola, with a rosary at 4:30 p.m.
Officiating will be Father Robert Showers.
Mary will be laid to rest at Jamestown Cemetery in Fremont.
Preferred memorials are to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, American Red Cross or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Assisting the family with the funeral arrangements is H. E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Angola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.