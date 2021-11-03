FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Terry Lee Harter, 73, Fredericksburg, Virginia, formerly of Churubusco, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, while vacationing in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Terry and his twin brother, Larry Wayne Harter, were born on Aug. 7, 1948, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Terry and Larry grew up in Columbia City, Indiana, and Churubusco and graduated from Churubusco High School with the Class of 1966. Terry was Valedictorian and Larry was Co-Salutatorian of their class.
Terry graduated from Purdue University (Fort Wayne) in 1970, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics.
He moved to Fredericksburg in 1973, a few months after Larry moved there. The twins both started work at the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Dahlgren, Virginia, at that time.
Terry continued his education at Virginia Polytechnical Institute (VPI) in Blacksburg, Virginia, earning his Master's degree, and then Doctorate in Physics in 1989.
Terry and Larry continued their employment for more than 40 years at the Naval center, with Terry retiring in 2019, after serving 46 years.
Terry is survived by Larry, of Fredericksburg, Virginia; sister, Karen Harter, of Phoenix, Arizona; and brother, Stuart (Brenda) Harter, of New Haven, Indiana. Also surviving are a nephew, Andrew Harter, of Indianapolis, Indiana; and a niece, Amanda Harter, of New Haven, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Velma Jean (Kiefer) Harter; and brother, Kevin, who died as a child.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, 206 N. Main St., Churubusco, IN 46723, with calling one hour prior to services.
Burial will be at Eel River Cemetery.
A memorial celebration is scheduled at Himalayan Heritage Restaurant, 10336 Spotsylvania, VA 22408, on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at 6 p.m.
