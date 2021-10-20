COLUMBIA CITY — David "Doyle" Weigold, 83, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Parkview Hospital.
Born on Sept. 14, 1938, in Whitley County, Indiana, he was the son of David A. and Jennie C. (Quinn) Weigold.
Being a lifelong resident of Noble County, Indiana, Doyle graduated from Wolf Lake High School with the Class of 1956.
On Aug. 18, 1962, he married Margery A. Gibson.
Doyle worked with his brothers at a service station in Wolf Lake for several years, Weigold Brothers. He then worked for 25 years at Commodore in Syracuse, retiring in 2000.
Doyle had been a member of Ormas Baptist Church, Wolf Lake VFW and Columbia City Eagles.
At a young age, Doyle taught himself how to play the guitar and became passionate for music and lived for it. Over the years he played in numerous bands, including Nights of the Road and Nashville Rebels. He toured many towns in several states and not only did he perform at American Legions, Eagles and Elk lodges, Doyle even played at the Grand Ole Opry. For more than 30 years he also worked with Backstage Promotions.
Doyle is survived by his loving wife of 1962, Marge Weigold; daughters, Julie Weigold, Norine (Russ) Gardner and Carmin (Trent) Hammons; sister, Phyllis Hull; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Ardith Smith and Doris Gravitt; and brothers, Herbert Weigold and Larry Weigold.
Doyle's wishes were to not have any public service, but memorial donations may be given in his memory to Parkview Hospice. Donations may be mailed to DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Doyle's family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
