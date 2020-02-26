ANGOLA — Kenneth Lee “Ken” Byrd, 48, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident near Clear Lake, Fremont, Indiana.
Ken was born on July 23, 1971, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He graduated from Angola High School.
Ken was currently working for Allegheny Coatings in Fremont, Indiana.
Survivors include his mother, Karla (Doug) Days, of Angola, Indiana; his companion, Rachel DeGraw, of Fremont, Indiana; a daughter, Makenna, of Fremont, Indiana, a step-son, Josh Swick, of Coldwater, Michigan; stepdaughters, Erin Swick, of Coldwater, Michigan, and Sarah Swick, of Wabash, Indiana; a sister, Becky Byrd, of Angola, Indiana; brothers, Steven Shockome, of Arizona, and Dan (Christina) Shockome, of Michigan; stepsisters, Taneca (Mike) Taylor, of Ossian, Indiana, and Tami (Ben) Close, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; and a stepbrother, Toby Days, of Indianapolis, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Shockome, on July 14, 2019, and his stepmother, Karen Shockome.
Following his wishes cremation will take place. There will be no services at this time.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed in care of the family.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.