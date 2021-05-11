AUBURN — Mary Ann Benson, 80, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Saturday, May 8, 2021, At Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana.
She was born on July 24, 1940, in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Louis and Anna Provo, who preceded her in death.
In 1964, she married Norman E. Benson, of Detroit, and he preceded her in death.
She is survived by her two sons, David, of Fort Wayne and Eric, of Auburn.
There will be no calling or services, and there are no memorials.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn assisted with the arrangements.
