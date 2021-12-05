HUDSON — Linda Louise Clingan, 73, of Hudson, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, following a short illness.
She was born on June 9, 1948, in Auburn, Indiana, to Virgil Hubert and Dorothy (Maurer) Provines.
On July 21, 1972, in Auburn, she married Ronald Lee Clingan, which founded the loving family that flourishes today.
Linda retired from Courier in Kendallville after 30 years of service, where she enjoyed many special friendships with those she worked with.
Being an avid quilter, Linda was an active member of her quilting club. She used her talents to create many treasured keepsakes that will be cherished and handed down for generations.
Linda dearly loved being with her children and grandchildren. She especially loved Christmas and all holidays, making them special and memorable for her entire family.
Linda also has a special connection and always made room in her heart for her furry
companions. Abby, her latest rescue, brought so much joy to her life. Throughout her life, she was able to travel with family and friends and continued to reminisce of those destinations like the Smokey Mountains, DC, Niagara, Mackinac, Europe, the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Mexico, and Alaska.
Surviving are Linda’s two sons with their spouses and six grandchildren, Bradley and Jenny Clingan, of Garrett, with their sons, Reece Clingan, Graydon Clingan, and Riley Clingan; Jonathan and Kathryn Clingan, of Auburn, with their sons, Connor Clingan, Jesse Clingan, and daughter, Evalynn Clingan
Also surviving are Linda’s two sisters, Sharon Provines, of Arnold, Maryland, and Dianne Lees, of Auburn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Jeanne Provines.
There will be no formal visitation or services. The family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.
Burial will be at Circle Cemetery near Hudson.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.