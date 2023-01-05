CRESTON, Ohio — Nancy McIlvaine, dedicated and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and life-long educator, passed away peacefully on New Year's Day, comforted by loved ones.
Nancy was born Nov. 24, 1939, In Angola, Indiana, on Thanksgiving Day, after her mother scrubbed the floor while in labor on her hands and knees. Nancy was one of nine children born to Paul and Helen Randolph. Her parents preceded her in death. She held her family close to her heart and maintained everlasting bonds with her school hood girlfriends nicknamed by her husband Dave, the “Angola Queens.”
When Nancy and Dave moved to Creston, she grew to embrace Creston as her home, with the good folk of Creston as the bedrock of her community.
Nancy's dedication to education was nothing short of extraordinary. She taught in every elementary school in the North Central School District, establishing the first special
education program in the district. She concluded her professional career as the principal of Burbank Elementary. From there, she became an adjunct professor at Ashland University, mentoring young education students from her breadth of experience.
She served for years with the school board as member and president, working with others to ensure that the educational excellence of North Central School District endured.
Nancy and Dave lived life with zest, traveling extensively and forging life-long friendships, while building memories along the way. While she and her husband loved to travel, they were deeply rooted in the community and devoted much of their lives engaging in the lives of others.
Nancy was an avid reader, bridge player and antique collector, but her family was foremost in her life. Nancy’s warmth and caring touched all of those around her. Her unconditional love of her family preceded anything else.
She is survived by her loving sons, David (Stephanie) and Michael (Tetyana); and grandchildren, Miles, Gavin, Lillian, Violet and James. Also surviving are her sisters, Patricia Niedernhofer and Sharon Kasaba; sister-in-law, Dr. Linda Randolph; numerous nieces and nephews; and many, many friends.
She was preceded in death by her adoring husband of 56 years, David McIlvaine II; her parents; three sisters, Paula Jones, Sondra Ervin and Beverly Kundard; and three brothers, John Randolph, Tom Randolph and Dr. Jerry Randolph.
A celebration of Nancy’s Life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, from 3-7 p.m., at The Galaxy Restaurant Banquet Hall, 201 Park Center Drive, Wadsworth, OH 44281.
Nancy took great pride in giving money and time to a wide variety of causes she believed in. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to honor her memory by donating to the charity of your choice.
Tributes may be shared at www.murray-funeral-home.com.
