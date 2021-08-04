AUBURN — Dortha G. King, age 97, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Smith Farms Manor in Auburn.
Mrs. King was born on Aug. 14, 1923, in DeKalb County, Indiana, to Philip and Olga (Blech) Martz.
She graduated from Ashley High School and then went on to earn a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Manchester College.
She married Tilson L. King on April 21, 1946 in Fairfield Center, DeKalb County. He preceded her in death on Feb. 21, 2018.
Mrs. King was had a 40-year career in education as a school teacher. Dortha taught school oversees in Japan, the Philippines and Spain while Tilson served as an administrator in Overseas Dependent Schools from 1957 until 1965. She also taught in Ashley, Shipshewana, Bippus, DeKalb Central and Garrett School Systems, retiring in 1986.
She was an avid sewer, knitter, quilter and she liked basket weaving. She also enjoyed playing golf and loved to travel.
Dortha was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Auburn, 4-H Club, Delta Kappa Gamma, ACD Women’s organization and American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Philip and Jean King, of Waterloo and Steven and Sue King, of LaPorte, Indiana; daughters and son-in-law, Beverly and Ben Ellert, of Auburn and Janet Phillips and Ernie Davis, of Indianapolis, Indiana; eight grandchildren, Scott Newman, Patrick Newman, Jennifer Bhagwanjee, Ryan Barnhart, Matthew King, Adam King, Brooke Phillips and Bailey Phillips; and many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Tilson King; two brothers, Edgar Martz and Donald Martz; and sister, Phyllis Schuller.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, from 10-11 a.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1801 N. Main St., in Auburn.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the church, with Pastor Jonathan Nack officiating.
Burial will take place at Fairfield Cemetery in Corunna.
Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 1801 N. Main St., Auburn, IN 46706.
Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
