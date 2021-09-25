ABILENE, Texas — Tiffin Rinehart Mullenax Jr., 81, of Abilene, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Abilene, Texas.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene, Texas.
There will also be services in Columbia City, Indiana, under the direction of Smith & Sons Funeral Home, and also in Central Valley, California, both dates to be determined.
Tiffin R. Mullenax “Junior” was born in Arborvale, West Virginia, on April 7, 1940, to Tiffin R. Mullenax Sr., and Letha V. Armentrout.
He was born the youngest of six children to a farming family in West “By God” Virginia, and moved to Larwill, Indiana, in 1950.
He graduated from Larwill High School in 1958, where he was the president of the FFA and a member of the ECV Mountain Charlie Chapter.
Tiffin enlisted in the United States Marine Corps from 1958 until 1961.
He met and married the love of his life, Alice Oryall, after just one blind date in San Francisco, on May 13, 1961, in Beaufort, North Carolina.
He worked as a mechanic in San Francisco, California, for United Airlines from 1968 until 2000.
Tiffin had unmatched love, devotion and enthusiasm to God, family, friends, country and a damn good time. He was loved, admired, and respected by all who knew him. Among his many interests and loves, were classic cars, semi-pro motorcycle racing, camping, white water rafting, and taking his family on road trips to show them this beautiful country he loved.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Thorald Tiffin (Feb. 4, 1928 – Dec. 30, 1947); father, Tiffin Sr. (Sept. 4, 1894 – Jan. 10, 1984); mother, Letha V. Armentrout (Dec. 13, 1905 – Feb. 16, 1983); brother, William Kay, on Feb. 28, 2007; and sister, Letha Carol Waybright, on Aug.t 31, 2007.
Tiffin is survived by his wife, Alice Oryall; son, Tiffin “Chanse” III; daughter, Tonya and husband, Eric Rendon; daughter, Tamara and husband, Glenn Edwards Jr.; brother, George Fry, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; sister, Fannie Margaret Davenport, of Graff, Missouri; 13 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
