CARMEL — Home Is Where The Heart Is. Grace Rita Spidel passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022, in Carmel, Indiana.
Rita was born to Carlton and Wilhelmine Wicker on Sept. 7, 1953, in Karlsruhe, Germany. Her parents preceded her in death.
She had two sisters, Sherley and Minnie, and a brother, Frank, now deceased.
After spending many of her adolescent years in Germany, Rita’s family moved to the United States. They ultimately settled in Kendallville, Indiana, where Rita graduated from East Noble High School in 1971.
Rita was formerly married to Gary Spidel for 20 years and they had two sons, Tim and Brandon.
Rita had a long, successful career in residential real estate. “Ask Rita” was a brand known by many. Her clients became her friends, and her friends were family to her.
She kept busy beyond the hours of real estate through her love of crafting, stained glass, gardening and writing. Rita loved her racquet sports from her days of playing racquetball and coaching the East Noble Girl’s Tennis Team to the present-day craze of pickleball. She loved her cats, Kitty and Sophie (deceased), and the most recent addition, Mitzi (her mother’s cat). For the past 12 years, Rita, or as many affectionately called her, “Grandma Rita”, could be found multiple days a week in the bleachers watching her grandbabies play whatever sport was in season. She made it a priority to be at every game.
Rita is survived by her sisters, Sherley (Kim-deceased) Miller and Minnie (Scott) Webb; children, Tim (Heather) Spidel and Brandon (Davin) Spidel; and grandchildren Evan, Noah and Shepard.
A Celebration of Life Open House will take place on Sunday, May 15, 2022, between the hours of 2-5 p.m., ET, at The Meeting House in the Village of West Clay, located at 2000 E. New Market St., Carmel, IN 46032.
In lieu of flowers, you may contribute memorial gifts to either the Humane Society of Hamilton County at https://www.hamiltonhumane.com/how-to-help/donate/individual-giving-2 or Dayspring Center at https://dayspringindy.org/.
