Mary Ellen Dodds, 93, of Middlebury, Indiana, died at 6:04 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Goshen Health Hospital, Goshen, Indiana. Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
