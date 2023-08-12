Derek Stukey

ORLAND — Derek C. “Bub” Stukey, 44, of Orland, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at his residence.
He was born on Oct. 26, 1978, in Elkhart, Indiana. to John L. and Terry R. (Heston) Stukey.
Bub enjoyed building customized Semi-Sleepers and was currently working in the field at ATG in LaGrange.
Some of Derek’s hobbies were golfing, football games, especially the Indianapolis Colts and racing. He spent time helping younger kids learn the game of football through being a volunteer coach. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and was known as the “fun” uncle to his nieces and nephews.
Surviving Derek are his parents, John and Terry Stukey, of Orland; siblings, Heather (Mike) Richardson, of Howe, Heidi (Josh) Shaffer, of Orland, John C. (Sherry) Stukey, of Orland, and twin sister, Harmonee (Patrick) McCrea, of Orland; paternal grandmother, Martha (Pippinger) Wilson, of Orland; and nieces and nephews, Cody (Elaine) Richardson, Carlee (Spenser) Gilbert, Caleb Shaffer, Reed Shaffer, Jaycee Shaffer, Molly McCrea, Wade McCrea, Emily McCrea, Taylor Stukey and Brianna Stukey; a great-niece, Savannah Richardson; and several aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Arla and LaDonna Heston, Carleton Stukey, Lamont Wilson; and nephew, John J. Stukey.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church, 602 W. Chicago St., Bronson, MI 49028.
Father Dan Hyman will officiate the services and burial will take place at Woodland Cemetery, Wolcottville, Indiana.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, from 3-7 p.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, IN 46761.
A rosary service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be contributed in Bub’s memory to St. Mary’s Assumption School.
Arrangements by Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, Indiana.
