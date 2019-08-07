BUTLER — Doyle L. Strawn, 85, of Butler, Indiana, was called home into the loving arms of Jesus, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Smith Farms Manor in Auburn.
He was born June 29, 1934, in Humble City, New Mexico, to J. Cecil and Vivian M. (Nickleson) Strawn. They preceded him in death.
He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy serving as the postmaster on the USS Yorktown CV 10 during the Korean War.
Mr. Strawn worked as a supervisor for Universal Tool in Butler for 31 years, retiring in 1995.
He married Carolyn M. Lint on Nov. 26, 1955, in Phoenix, Arizona. For the next 64 years they would set an example of love for their children and the three generations following.
Mr. Strawn enjoyed bowling, fishing, dominos, and card games, but most of all he enjoyed time with family. His smile and laughter brought great joy to the family and his sense of humor will be greatly missed.
He attended County Line Church of God in rural Auburn.
He was a former member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 566, of Auburn.
Mr. Strawn is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Strawn; their three children and their spouses, Sherry L. and Rex Fuller, of Butler, Dennis E. Strawn, of Peru, and Denise A. and Bob Haywood, of Butler; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a sister and brother-in-law, Betty K. and Paul Sherb, of Phoenix, Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Reba M. Greene; and six brothers, James E. Strawn, Harles A. Strawn, Norman C. Strawn, Donald C. Strawn, Jay C. Strawn and Ray F. Strawn; and his beloved dog, Benji.
Services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with visitation from 10-11 a.m. Friday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will take place at Butler Cemetery with military honors being conducted by the United States Navy and American Legion Post 202, of Butler.
Visitation will also be from 4-8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to American Diabetes Association.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
