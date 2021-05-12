FREMONT — Jani James passed away unexpectedly at her home in Fremont, Indiana, at the age of 62.
She loved being an over the road truck driver, loved crocheting, sewing, making all kinds of crafts with her grandchildren and her two dogs Toby and Teeter. What she loved most was being Mom/Ma/Nana. She was a very loving and very proud Nana.
Jani was very kind and would help anyone in need, always putting others before herself, even if it set her back. Words cannot express how much we will miss our mom/nana. Nor are there any words to describe the love we will have for her. Until we meet again, we love you to the moon and back.
Jani is survived by two daughters and two sons, Joetta (Denzlo) Hagerty, of Fort Wayne, Eric (Kissandra Cope) James, of Angola, Jennifer James, of Churubusco and Jimmy L. (Amanda) James Jr., of Fremont; 11 grandchildren, Matthew, Rylee, Elysa, Allysen, Kaly Jo, Lacey, Jasmine, Trinity, Ben, Caitlin and Leighton.
Jani was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy L. James Sr.; sister, Mary Maynard; grandsons, Kurtis and Kyle Kunkle; granddaughter, Grace James; mother, Marilee Cheeck; and grandparents, Shelda and Alta Ford.
Graveside services will be held in the near future at Hamilton Cemetery in Hamilton. They will be announced at that time.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn, is assisting the family with arrangements.
