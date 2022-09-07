PLEASANT LAKE — Julianne I. Hersey, 83, of Houston, Texas, and formerly of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Houston Hospice in Houston, Texas.
She was born on Feb. 26, 1939, in Garrett, Indiana, to Richard and Catherine (Rahrig) Burtch.
She graduated from Garrett High School in 1957.
Julianne married the love of her life, Milton Joseph Hersey, in 1961.
Julianne was a tour guide for the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan.
She was a member of Pleasant View Church of Christ in Angola, Indiana, and Memorial Church of Christ in Livonia, Michigan.
Julianne had been incredibly involved in Girl Scouts when her daughters where in Scouts. She enjoyed playing bridge and knitting. She loved to read anytime she was able, so she was often seen carrying around a book.
Surviving are her daughters, Anne (Sean) Sasko, of Houston, Texas, and Joan (Rob) Wiggins, of Ventura, California; son, Nathan Hersey, of South Bend, Indiana; and brother, Richard Burtch, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana. Also surviving are her beloved grandchildren, Ian Sasko, of Houston, Texas, Jacob Wiggins, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, and Dustin Wiggins, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 53 years, Milton Joseph Hersey, on Jan. 8, 2015; and granddaughter, Amy Joy Wiggins.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Mount Zion Cemetery, Pleasant Lake, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Christian Campus House at Trine University, 400 College St., Angola, IN 46703.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
