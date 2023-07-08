AUBURN — Martha N. Howe, age 67, of Auburn, Indiana, and formerly of Albion, Indiana, died on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Auburn Village, Auburn, Indiana.
Martha was born on Aug. 10, 1955, in LaGrange, Indiana, to L. Russell (Bud) and Rosellen Mary (Fischer) Howe.
She was a registered nurse at many area nursing homes.
Martha was a member of St. Mary’s of the Angels Church, Big Long Lake, Hudson, Indiana.
Martha is survived by four brothers, Duane Howe, of LaGrange, Indiana, Donald (Janet) Howe, of Wolcottville, Indiana, Michael (Kelly) Howe, of LaGrange, Indiana, and Mark (Lisa) Howe, of Wolcottville, Indiana; three sisters, Maryellen Johnson, of Garrett, Indiana, Marlene Carper, of Wolcottville, Indiana, and Debra (Randy) Simon, of Wolcottville, Indiana; many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents, L. Russell (Bud) and Rosellen Mary Howe; infant sister, Marion Louise Howe; sister in-law, Beverly Howe; brothers in-law, Floyd Johnson and Paul Carper.
Visitation will take place from 5-7 p.m., on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, IN 46738
Rosary will take place at 7 p.m., on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Thomas Funeral Home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at St. Mary’s of the Angels Church, Big Long Lake, 5965 S. C.R. 1025E, Hudson, Indiana.
Burial will follow at Wright Cemetery, Hudson, Indiana.
Memorials are to the donor’s choice.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book at www.thomasfuneralhome.org.
