Susie Sexton
COLUMBIA CITY — Susie Elizabeth Sexton, 75, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at her home.
Born on May 14, 1946, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, she was the daughter of Roy and Edna (Lewis) Duncan.
She grew up in Columbia City and graduated from Columbia City Joint High School with the Class of 1964. Susie went on to attend Ball State University in Education and was very active with campus life. She was a member of Pi Beta Phi, President of Panhellenic, Secretary of the Student Body and participated in Theatre projects. She graduated 12th in her class in 1968, as an honor student and was awarded the John R. Emens Outstanding Senior Award.
On Dec. 28, 1968, she married Donald Sexton in Columbia City.
Professional roles included actor at Wagon Wheel, First Pres and Arena Theatres; original faculty member at McMillen Health Center; English instructor at International Business College; PTA President at Indian Village Elementary; curator at Whitley County Historical Museum; columnist and feature writer for Talk of the Town and the Columbia City Post and Mail; author of two books — Secrets of an Old Typewriter and More Secrets of an Old Typewriter: Misunderstood Gargoyles and Overrated Angels; and contributor to several published anthologies including Dearborn Public Library “Big Read” series. She was a staunch advocate for animal rights issues.
Susie is survived by her husband, Don Sexton; son, Roy (John Mola) Sexton; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Shirley Jagger and Sarah McBride; and brothers-in-law, Eldon “Guy” Jagger and Charles “Mac” McBride.
Friends may call on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, from 4-7 p.m., at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Susie’s family requests that guests attending services wear a mask during their visit.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at the funeral home. The funeral service may also be watched live on Facebook through DeMoney Grimes Live.
Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery, Columbia City.
Memorial donations may be given in memory to Whitley County Humane Society.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send Susie’s family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
Helen Morford
NORTH MANCHESTER — Helen A. Morford, age 91, of North Manchester, Indiana, and formerly of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away at 2 a.m., on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Peabody Retirement Community in North Manchester.
Born on June 18, 1930, in Whitley County, Indiana, she was the daughter of James Sr., and Mildred (Smith) Downing.
Helen attended Thorncreek Township Schools and was a wonderful homemaker for many years.
She also worked at Blue Bell, Columbia City, in addition to Chamberlain Products, Gene’s IGA and being a telephone switchboard operator in South Whitley.
Helen enjoyed canning, cooking, sewing, crocheting, gardening, camping, traveling in her motorhome and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.
On Oct. 25, 1968, Helen married Gerald Morford in Columbia City.
Survivors include her daughters, Lora (Jeff) Bridegam, of Columbia City and Kelly (Kevin) Bortner, of Albion; stepchildren Gene (Carol) Morford, Roger (Gail) Morford and Donna Metzger, all of Columbia City and Jane Glore, of Ohio; granddaughter, Amy Frazier; and great-grandson, Trevor Archer, who she helped raise; several additional grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Doris Buckles and Cleon (Joan) Downing, both of Columbia City and Mary Johnson, of Bradenton, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Glenn Downing, Harold Downing, and James Downing; sister, Carol Williams; son, Kent Myers; and husband, Gerald Morford.
Friends may call on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., at the funeral home, with burial to follow at South Whitley Cemetery, South Whitley.
Memorial contributions in memory of Helen, may be made to Autism Awareness.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send the family a condolence or to sign the online guest register.
Julie Minnix
WARSAW — Julie Jenae Kleespie Hanauer Minnix, 57, of rural Warsaw, Indiana, formerly of Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully at home at 3:30 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.
Born on July 1, 1964, in Columbia City, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Graham L. and Joan R. (Peterson) Kleespie.
Growing up in Columbia City and a few years in Illinois, the family returned to Columbia City, where she graduated from Columbia City Joint High School in 1984. She continued her education at Ravenscroft Beauty College, Fort Wayne, becoming a licensed beautician in 1986.
She began her career at Headquarters East in Columbia City, then moving to House of Style for a short time. In 2009, she returned to Headquarters East until her health prevented her from working earlier this year. She also taught aerobics at Jana’s Body Shop in the Linvill Center in her younger years.
For the past seven years, she lived in rural Warsaw with David Brian Minnix, whom she married on June 12, 2021.
Thrilled with antique shopping, she enjoyed finding new and exciting items for her home or as gifts. At home, she enjoyed gardening, growing both flowers and vegetables, and listening to Classic Rock. The grandchildren were her pride and joy, spending time with them whenever possible. Her care for others extended to her pets, leaving behind her beloved cats, Sammy, Maddie and Ranger.
Surviving are her husband, David; a daughter, Mariah (Austin) Altimus, of Columbia City; stepdaughters, Ashley Maynard, of Larwill and Tara (Drew) Williams, of Gainesville, Florida; grandchildren, Bryson Altimus, Bennett Altimus, twins, Noah and Gabrielle Brown and Trinity Ousley; siblings, Donald Kleespie, of Lake Tippecanoe, Kathryn (Gregory) Kleespie-Lewis, of Albion and Jennifer (Jay) Trier, of Fort Wayne.
There will be no service. A celebration of life and a private family burial at South Park Annex Cemetery will take place at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City.
Memorials in Julie’s honor are to the Humane Society of Whitley County.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Mary Loe
COLUMBIA CITY — Mary Lou Loe, 79, of Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully at 9:35 a.m., on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at the home of her daughter in Bullhead City, Arizona, following a long battle with cancer.
Born on Dec. 28, 1941, in Columbia City, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Helen (Gebert) Wolfe.
Growing up in the Larwill area, she graduated from Larwill High School in 1958.
On Sept. 29, 1961, she married Arthur E. Loe. They made their home in Larwill until August 2003, when they moved to Columbia City. For more than 20 years, the couple spent their summers in Cameron, Wisconsin. Arthur died on Aug.13, 2010.
For 35 years, Mary was employed by Dana/Weatherhead in Columbia City, as a machinist.
During the summers in Wisconsin, she enjoyed visiting with the other resort residents until her husband returned with the day’s fish catch, which she would clean and prepare.
After her husband passed in 2010, she took up sewing, making quilts with her friends. On her occasional trip to the casinos, she prided herself in making $20 last the entire day. She liked to watch NASCAR races and would attend bowling tournaments with her son. Annually, she would join her nieces for a road trip to a destination of interest in the surrounding states. She also enjoyed her annual winter trip to Arizona, and visiting her granddaughter in Texas.
Surviving are her four daughters, Christina Loe, of Larwill, Laura (Phil) Cameron, of Muncie, Rochelle (Jerry) Fritz, of Wolcottville and Janice (John) Zammetti, of Bullhead, Arizona; a son, Bart (Erika) Loe, of Warsaw; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by sisters, Patricia Clem and Barbara Shepherd; and a brother, Robert Wolfe.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Burial is at Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne.
Visitation is at 11 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorials in Mary’s honor are to Cancer Services of NE Indiana.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
