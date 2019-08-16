FLORENCE, Ariz. — Phillip Edmond Temple, 68, of Florence, Arizona, recently passed away.
Phillip was born March 9, 1951, in Sourlake, Texas, to his proud parents, Russel Edwin Temple Sr. and Ora Bell “Leora” Onderdonck. They preceded him in death.
Phillip’s father was a career solider in the U.S. Army infantry.
Phillip felt himself very fortunate to have had two half-brothers from his mother’s first marriage, Robert Benton Vallow Temple and Andrew Wayne Vallow They are deceased. Both served as older role models for Phillip, instilling in him a lifelong sense of duty. Russell Edwin Temple Jr., now deceased, Phil, and the other brothers, while having different fathers, all shared the Temple family call to duty. The four brothers all joined the Army and each served with distinction. They served at a tumultuous time in our country when military service was not considered to be a worthwhile endeavor for many men. At a time when some fled their country to escape the danger of military service, this family understood honor was more than a simple word uttered during an unruly peace protest.
Like all his brothers, Phillip continued to serve “Queen of Battle,” Infantry. All four brothers served their country in Vietnam. While his bother Wayne, served “only” in Vietnam, and then returned to civilian life, the other three brothers made a career out of serving their country. After all, it was the Temple family business. Phillip’s father, Russel Sr., retired in 1954, Bob in 1989, Russ Jr., in 1987, and Phillip “pulled the pin” in 1988, after 20 years of service.
After retiring from the military, Phillip became a psychologist specializing in drug and alcohol abuse and marriage and family counseling. He touched many lives.
Phillip is survived by his wife of 20 years, Vicky Lynn Kugler Pickard Wolfe Temple, of Florence, Arizona; daughter, Karen Temple and grandsons, Nicklas and Tyler Temple, of Boonville, Kentucky; daughter, Roxanne Pickard Garrison and grandsons, Devin Joseph Belcher and Joshua David Garrison, of Churubusco, Indiana; and granddaughter, Haley Lynn Garrison, of Auburn, Indiana. Phillip is also survived by his cherished service dogs, Texas and Ranger Temple.
Phillip was preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Pickard; as well as service dog Gizmo Temple; and cat Ms. Stubbs Temple.
Phillip will receive military cremation and services, to be held in the near future at Phoenix National Military Cemetery.
