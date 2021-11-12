David H. Gunsaullus, age 74, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Funeral arrangements for Mr. Gunsaullus are pending with Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph..
Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Updated: November 12, 2021 @ 12:01 am
David H. Gunsaullus, age 74, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Funeral arrangements for Mr. Gunsaullus are pending with Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.