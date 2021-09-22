Shirley A. Cleaver, age 78, of Angola, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
Arrangements entrusted to Advantage Highland Park, 2403 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne IN 46825.
Rain. Becoming windy in the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 54F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..
Windy at times with rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Updated: September 21, 2021 @ 11:50 pm
