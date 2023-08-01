AVILLA — Ginger Darlene Nord passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023.
She was born on June 17, 1968, in Dayton, Ohio, to Robert and Earlene Younce (and later adopted by Midge and George Huffman).
Ginger (Younce, Wright, Huffman) Nord was a fighter: She always had a passion for animals and assisting others who needed help. She also had a very special bond with her eldest granddaughter, Allison (Allie) Nord. That being said, Ginger only had four true loves in her life: her children, her grandchildren, her pets, and one wild Arabian horse named Muscat’s Fire — who preceded her in death. After a short-lived cancer battle, Ginger is finally at peace. She always said she never wanted tears and would instead prefer a big celebration.
Ginger was preceded in death by her mother; her father; and Muscat’s Fire.
Surviving members of her family include Joe Nord (Alyssa), Toni Bush-Nord (Mollie), Felicia Howard, Jake Osborn (Jordan) and Cody Osborn; as well as 10 grandchildren; and one soon to be great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Harper Funeral Home, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla.
Burial will follow at Hooper-King Cemetery.
Visitation will also be held on Thursday, from noon to 2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Ginger absolutely despised carnations, please do not send those. Thank you. Contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Noble County.
To sign the online guestbook or leave condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
