AVILLA — ConnieJean Marquart-Harper born December 10, 1941 to Maurice Ervin Marquart and Mary Helen Pierce-Marquart left her earthly body on December 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. to unite with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Gone on before her are her parents, Maurice Ervin and Mary Helen Marquart together in 2002; and her brother Maurice “Sonny” LeRoy Marquart in 2004.
ConnieJean leaves behind her beloved husband, Gordon Morrice Harper of 61 married years. They were married August 15, 1959. Two sons, Curtis James (Mary) Harper and Randon Lee (Shellie) Harper. She also leaves behind five grandchildren, Christopher (Angela) Nicole, Eric (Jessica), Bruce, and Stacey (Kyle) Harper; and five great-grandchildren.
ConnieJean eagerly looks forward to being reunited with her living family in our new heavenly home.
There will be no services at this time.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 South State Street, Kendallville is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfunerahome.com.
